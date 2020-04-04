Virgin Coconut Oil Market over the next five years the Virgin Coconut Oil market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 750 million by 2024, from US$ 650 million

Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) is growing in popularity as functional food oil and the public awareness of it is increasing. It is expected that VCO will experience a dramatic growth in the market.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are food consumption, cosmetic and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for coconut oil will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of coconut oil is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Virgin coconut oil industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Almost all Virgin Coconut Oil products in Europe, North America and China are imported from other countries, such as Philippines, Indonesia. On a global scale, currently coconut oil industry is in the state of production and consumption booming.

According to this study, over the next five years the Virgin Coconut Oil market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 750 million by 2024, from US$ 650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Virgin Coconut Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Virgin Coconut Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Virgin Coconut Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Virgin Coconut Oil

Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food

Beauty and Cosmetics

Medical

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

NMK HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

Greenville Agro Corporation

P.T. Harvard Cocopro

Naturoca

SUN BIO NATURALS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Celebes

Sakthi Exports

NATURE PACIFIC PTY LTD

Cocomate

Manchiee De Coco

KKP Industry

Genius Nature Herbs Pvt Ltd

Keratech

Harin Bio-Tech International Private Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

