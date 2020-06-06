Virtual Cards Market Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026
Latest Report On Virtual Cards Market including Market Landscape, and Market size, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, Average prices, Competitive landscape, market Dynamics and industry trends and developments during the forecast period.
The global Virtual Cards market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled Virtual Cards Market reports offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Virtual Cards market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Virtual Cards market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Virtual Cards industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key companies operating in the global Virtual Cards market include: Abine, American Express, Billtrust, Cryptopay, CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations), DiviPay, Emburse, Fraedom, JP Morgan Chase, Marqeta, Mastercard, Mineraltree, Pay with Privacy, Qonto, Skrill, Stripe, Token, Wex, Wirecard Virtual Cards
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Virtual Cards industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Virtual Cards manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Virtual Cards industry.
Global Virtual Cards Market Segment By Type:
B2B Virtual Cards, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards, B2C POS Virtual Cards Virtual Cards
Global Virtual Cards Market Segment By Application:
, Consumer Use, Business Use, Other
Global Virtual Cards Market: Regional Segmentation
In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global Virtual Cards market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.
Regions Covered in the Global Virtual Cards Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the size and CAGR of the global Virtual Cards market in 2025?
- Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Virtual Cards market?
- Which application could show the best growth in the global Virtual Cards market?
- What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
- Which players will lead the global Virtual Cards market in the coming years?
- Which region will gain the largest share of the global Virtual Cards market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Virtual Cards Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 B2B Virtual Cards
1.4.3 B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards
1.4.4 B2C POS Virtual Cards
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Cards Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Consumer Use
1.5.3 Business Use
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Virtual Cards Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Virtual Cards Industry
1.6.1.1 Virtual Cards Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Virtual Cards Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Virtual Cards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Virtual Cards Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Virtual Cards Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Cards Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Virtual Cards Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Virtual Cards Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Virtual Cards Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Virtual Cards Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Virtual Cards Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Virtual Cards Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Virtual Cards Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Virtual Cards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Virtual Cards Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Virtual Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Virtual Cards Revenue in 2019
3.3 Virtual Cards Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Virtual Cards Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Virtual Cards Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Virtual Cards Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Virtual Cards Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Virtual Cards Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Virtual Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Virtual Cards Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Virtual Cards Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Virtual Cards Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Virtual Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Virtual Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Virtual Cards Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Virtual Cards Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Virtual Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Virtual Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Virtual Cards Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Virtual Cards Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Virtual Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Virtual Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Virtual Cards Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Virtual Cards Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Virtual Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Virtual Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Virtual Cards Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Virtual Cards Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Virtual Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Virtual Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Virtual Cards Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Virtual Cards Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Virtual Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Virtual Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Virtual Cards Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Virtual Cards Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Virtual Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Virtual Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Abine
13.1.1 Abine Company Details
13.1.2 Abine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Abine Virtual Cards Introduction
13.1.4 Abine Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Abine Recent Development
13.2 American Express
13.2.1 American Express Company Details
13.2.2 American Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 American Express Virtual Cards Introduction
13.2.4 American Express Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 American Express Recent Development
13.3 Billtrust
13.3.1 Billtrust Company Details
13.3.2 Billtrust Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Billtrust Virtual Cards Introduction
13.3.4 Billtrust Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Billtrust Recent Development
13.4 Cryptopay
13.4.1 Cryptopay Company Details
13.4.2 Cryptopay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Cryptopay Virtual Cards Introduction
13.4.4 Cryptopay Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Cryptopay Recent Development
13.5 CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations)
13.5.1 CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations) Company Details
13.5.2 CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations) Virtual Cards Introduction
13.5.4 CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations) Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations) Recent Development
13.6 DiviPay
13.6.1 DiviPay Company Details
13.6.2 DiviPay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 DiviPay Virtual Cards Introduction
13.6.4 DiviPay Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 DiviPay Recent Development
13.7 Emburse
13.7.1 Emburse Company Details
13.7.2 Emburse Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Emburse Virtual Cards Introduction
13.7.4 Emburse Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Emburse Recent Development
13.8 Fraedom
13.8.1 Fraedom Company Details
13.8.2 Fraedom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Fraedom Virtual Cards Introduction
13.8.4 Fraedom Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Fraedom Recent Development
13.9 JP Morgan Chase
13.9.1 JP Morgan Chase Company Details
13.9.2 JP Morgan Chase Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 JP Morgan Chase Virtual Cards Introduction
13.9.4 JP Morgan Chase Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 JP Morgan Chase Recent Development
13.10 Marqeta
13.10.1 Marqeta Company Details
13.10.2 Marqeta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Marqeta Virtual Cards Introduction
13.10.4 Marqeta Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Marqeta Recent Development
13.11 Mastercard
10.11.1 Mastercard Company Details
10.11.2 Mastercard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Mastercard Virtual Cards Introduction
10.11.4 Mastercard Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Mastercard Recent Development
13.12 Mineraltree
10.12.1 Mineraltree Company Details
10.12.2 Mineraltree Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Mineraltree Virtual Cards Introduction
10.12.4 Mineraltree Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Mineraltree Recent Development
13.13 Pay with Privacy
10.13.1 Pay with Privacy Company Details
10.13.2 Pay with Privacy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Pay with Privacy Virtual Cards Introduction
10.13.4 Pay with Privacy Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Pay with Privacy Recent Development
13.14 Qonto
10.14.1 Qonto Company Details
10.14.2 Qonto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Qonto Virtual Cards Introduction
10.14.4 Qonto Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Qonto Recent Development
13.15 Skrill
10.15.1 Skrill Company Details
10.15.2 Skrill Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Skrill Virtual Cards Introduction
10.15.4 Skrill Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Skrill Recent Development
13.16 Stripe
10.16.1 Stripe Company Details
10.16.2 Stripe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Stripe Virtual Cards Introduction
10.16.4 Stripe Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Stripe Recent Development
13.17 Token
10.17.1 Token Company Details
10.17.2 Token Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Token Virtual Cards Introduction
10.17.4 Token Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Token Recent Development
13.18 Wex
10.18.1 Wex Company Details
10.18.2 Wex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Wex Virtual Cards Introduction
10.18.4 Wex Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Wex Recent Development
13.19 Wirecard
10.19.1 Wirecard Company Details
10.19.2 Wirecard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Wirecard Virtual Cards Introduction
10.19.4 Wirecard Revenue in Virtual Cards Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Wirecard Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
