Vision Guided Robotics Market Has Prevalent Opportunities Upto 2027

“The global vision guided robotics market accounted for US$ 4.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period 2020- 2027, to account for US$ 12.99 Bn by 2027.”

Growth in recent years in the vision guided robotics market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of automation across different industry vertical. Asia-Pacific region is observed to garner the highest market share in the vision guided robotics market.

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Basler AG

Cognex

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

ISRA Vision

Omron Corporation

Pleora Technologies Inc

Universal Robots AS

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The penetration of vision guided robotics is gaining pace in diverse industries other than automotive and electronics, such as logistics, food & beverages, and machine tending, among others. In the recent past, the non-automotive industries were very underpenetrated in comparison to the automotive industry in the adoption of vision guided robotics. Developed markets including China, US, and Japan have higher penetration; however, there is still a lot of opportunities available for the industrial market to grow further even in the developed markets.

The prospective for further robot installations is remarkable in many of these countries, particularly in the non-automotive industry, but also in automotive industries in developing markets. This growth is attributed to the necessary modernization and transformation required in these markets. These statistics are promising for vision guided robotics manufacturers as it signifies the huge scope for further increase in adoption. It is expected that the low penetration will propel considerable growth during the forecast period, as long as there is considerable support from the government to the manufacturers.

The government of several nations worldwide are taking initiatives to support and promote the development and adoption of vision guided robotics in their respective countries. For instance, the government of Singapore, under its Industry Transformation Programme, has announced several measures to facilitate companies and industries innovate, automate, and expand overseas and obtain financing. The Singapore government, in 2015, introduced ‘National Robotics Programme’ for the development and deployment of robotics in various sectors including, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and logistics. The supporting government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of vision guided robotics market in the coming years.

