Vision Guided Robotics Software Market 2027 – Recognition Robotics , Vision Nerf S.A., Nachi Robotic Systems, KUKA Robot Group

Vision Guided Robotics Software market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 499.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,934.9 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 16.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Market Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

MVTec Software GmbH

Pick-it N.V.

Recognition Robotics Inc.

Vision Nerf S.A.

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

KUKA Robot Group

APAC VISION-GUIDED ROBOTICS SOFTWARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Robot Type

Mobile Robot

Fixed Robot

By Technology

2D Vision Guided

3D Vision Guided

By Application

Arc Welding

Assembly

Cutting

Palletizing & Machine Tending

Navigation

Random Bin Picking

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Others

