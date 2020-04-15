VISION POSITIONING MARKET BUSINESS OVERVIEW: OPPORTUNITIES, KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2027 | ABB, ADTECH (SHENZHEN) TECHNOLOGY, COGNEX, FANUC CORPORATION, INFSOFT, OMRON

The vision positioning system provides real-time information about the surrounding in which they are installed. Increasing demand for drones from media and entertainment and agriculture are fueling the growth of the vision positioning market. Vision positioning is used for both indoor and outdoor position tracking that is also propelling the growth of the vision positioning market.

1. ABB Ltd., 2. Adtech (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., 3. Cognex Corporation, 4. Fanuc Corporation, 5. Infsoft GmbH, 6. Omron Corporation, 7. Pepperl+Fuchs, 8. Senion AB, 9. Sick AG, 10. SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

The vision positioning is the advanced positioning system used for various applications such as in cars, jets, drones, space vehicle, and among others, henceforth increasing demand for the vision positioning market. However, the strict rules and regulation for export of the system is the key hindering factor for the growth of the vision positioning market. The growing application of automated guided vehicles for commercial and military purposes and increasing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the vision positioning market.

The “Global Vision Positioning Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the vision positioning market industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of vision positioning market with detailed market segmentation by component, solution, platform, location, application, and geography. The global vision positioning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vision positioning market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the vision positioning market.

The global vision positioning market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, platform, location, application. On the basis of component the market is segmented as sensors, camera systems, visual markers, others. On the basis of solution?the market is segmented as navigation, analytics, tracking, industrial solutions, others. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as unmanned aerial vehicle/drones, robotics, automated guided vehicle, others. On the basis of location the market is segmented as indoor positioning system, outdoor positioning system. On the basis of application the market is segmented as commercial, defense.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vision positioning market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The vision positioning market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

