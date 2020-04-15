VISION PROCESSING UNIT MARKET WILL BOOM RAPIDLY BY 2027 WITH KEY PLAYERS SAMSUNG, MOVIDIUS, NXP SEMICONDUCTOR, CADENCE, CEVA, MEDIATEK

The vision processing unit is well-defined as the microprocessor, which anticipates accelerating machine vision with artificial intelligence technologies. The vision processing unit is suitable for different categories of machine vision algorithms, which includes image processing, video processing, and others. The vision processing unit is also used to recognize the memory of an object, which provides programmable use for visualizing the objects in 3 dimensions. It is a specific process that is made to do tasks which includes processing, acquiring, analyzing, and understanding digital image. The vision processing unit market is witness growth due to a surge in the adoption of machine vision systems by a wide range of businesses, including consumer automotive, electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Samsung, 2. Movidius, 3. NXP Semiconductor, 4. Cadence, 5. Ceva, 6. Mediatek, 7. Google, 8. Hisilicon Technologies (Huawei), 9. Inuitive, 10. Lattice Semiconductor

Get sample copy of “Vision processing unit Market” at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00021665

What is the Dynamics of Vision processing unit Market?

Increasing demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, increasing demand for high computational capability, growing demand for computer vision applications, and high capacity of GPUS and CPUs for industrial vision systems are some of the factors driving the growth of the vision processing unit market. However, the complex programming of the system on which VPU is merged is expected to restrain the growth of the vision processing unit market. Nonetheless, a rise in demand for high-end computing capabilities, an increase in the adoption of smartphones for computer and machine vision, and growth in stringent government regulation toward mission vision systems are helping the vision processing unit market to grow.

What is the SCOPE of Vision processing unit Market?

The “Global Vision Processing Unit Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Vision processing unit market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Vision processing unit market with detailed market segmentation by application, industrial vertical, fabrication process. The global Vision processing unit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Vision processing unit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Vision processing unit market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Vision processing unit market is segmented on the basis of application, industrial vertical, fabrication process. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as smartphones, drones, cameras, AR/VR, ADAS. On the basis of industrial vertical, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, security and surveillance, automotive, others. On the basis of fabrication process, the market is segmented as less or equal to 16 nm, more than 16-28 nm.

What is the Regional Framework of Vision processing unit Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Vision processing unit market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Vision processing unit market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Have any query? Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00021665

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.