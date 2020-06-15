Vision systems Market Report- Global Sector Overview and Forecast | Technology , Opportunity Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast 2026
The research reports on Vision systems Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Vision systems Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Vision systems Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2940633
Vision systems Market report provides a comprehensive overview of automotive vision systems – glazing, mirrors and wipers – and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Scope of this Report-
– This report contains an overview of an automotive sector along with detailed related component forecasts, supported by information drawn from GlobalData’s extensive range of sources.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– This report has been extracted from Reportsnreports regularly updated online Automotive Intelligence Center. Containing content, tools and services not found in this report, Reportsnreports AIC offers a cost-effective multi-user car market research solution.
Introduction
Pester analysis
Companies
Glazing companies
American Glass Products
Asahi Glass Co Ltd
Central Glass
Fuyao Group
Guardian Industries Corporation
Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
Infrastructure
Products
NordGlass
Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC
Saint Gobain (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA)
Infrastructure
Merger and acquisition activity
Products
Vitro SAB de Cv
Xinyi Glass Holdings
Others
BSG Auto Glass
Corning
Covestro
DuPont
Eastman Chemical Co
Freeglass GmbH
Research Frontiers
SABIC
Sekisui
Shanxi Lihu Glass
Sisecam
Mirror companies
Ficosa International, S.A.
Customers and contracts
Merger and acquisition activity
Organisational structure
Flex
Gentex Corporation
Customers and contracts
Infrastructure
Organisational structure
R&D
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
Magna International Inc.
Customers
Products
Murakami Kaimeido
Samvardhana Motherson Group
SL Corporation
Tokai Rika
Wiper companies
Denso Corporation
Federal Mogul Corporation
Products
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Customers
Infrastructure
Products
Trico Products
Valeo SA
Others
Forecasts
Forecasts – glazing
Acoustic windshields
Glazing sets
Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
Infrared reflective glazing
Laminated sidelites
Large sunroofs
Polycarbonate glazing
Switchable glazing
Forecasts – mirrors
Exterior mirrors
Interior mirrors
Forecasts – wipers
OE wiper blades
Markets
Markets – glazing
Emerging markets
Market shares
China
Europe
Japan
North America
South America
Markets – mirrors
Auto-dimming rearview mirrors
Emerging markets
Market shares
Exterior rearview mirrors
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
Interior rearview mirrors
Europe
Markets – wipers
Emerging markets
Market shares
Asia-Pacific
Japan
Europe
North America
Technologies
Technologies – glazing
Acoustic windshields
Bare-edge glass
Enamels
Fog-free glazing
Frost-free glazing
Glass processing
Head-up display
Heated windshields
Hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings
Integrated antenna
Laminated side glazing
Large windshields
Large windshield examples
Thinner A pillars
Modular glazing
Panoramic roofs
Polycarbonate glazing
Recycling initiatives
Sealing systems
Shade bands
Solar controlled glazing
Solar roofs
Switchable glazing
Tempered glazing
Thinner glazings
Technologies – mirrors
Innovations
Chrysler’s Rear Cross Path and Blind Spot Monitoring systems
Drexel Univerity’s solution to eliminating the blindspot
Ficosa’s solutions
Ford’s acoustic mirrors
Ford’s cross traffic alert and blind spot mirror
Gentex’s Full Display Mirror
Magna’s solutions
Nissan’s self-cleaning rearview camera
Technical trends
Rearview mirror integrated antennae trends
Telescopic trailer tow mirrors
Tomorrows rearview mirrors
Back up cameras
Findings of Gentex commissioned research study
Technologies – wipers
Innovations
Bayonet connection from Federal Mogul
Bosch’s Jet Wiper
Bosch’s reversing twin-motor wiper system
Federal Moguls X-1 flat blade
Federal Mogul’s Articulated Contact Technology
Flat blades from Bosch
Lanxess’ windscreen wipers with synthetic rubber
Novel idea to prevent wipers freezing to windshield
Tomorrows car
Trico’s Visionall blade
Valeos AquaBlade
Valeo’s direct drive wiper system
Valeo’s motorisation concept
Wiper technology trends