vitamin & mineral premixes Market Next Big Thing 2026| DSM · Corbion · Glanbia · Vitablend Nederland · Sternvitamin · 6 Watson Inc. · The Wright Group · Zagro Asia Ltd. · Nutreco

Global vitamin & mineral premixes market is expected to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2025, from USD 6.93 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided In Report).

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

· Growth in demand for functional and fortified foods

· Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

· Growth in compound feed consumption

· Customizability and specificity to individual customer requirements

· Convenience in usage as a single ingredient instead of multiple ingredients

· High costs involved in R&D activities

· Higher costs of fortified and enriched products

· Stringent & time-consuming regulatory policies for fortification of feed

Market Segmentation: Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market