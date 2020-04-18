Volt VAr Management Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Volt/VAr Management Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Volt/VAr management market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end user, and geography. The global Volt/VAr management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Volt/VAr management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The volt/VAr management allows the reduction of energy losses by minimizing reactive power flows, keeping voltages within limits, and reducing peak power by voltage reduction. The solution has several benefits, such as it increases network hosting capacity and enables more efficient utilization of the distributed network. Robust investments in grid modernization and T&D infrastructure is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the Volt/VAr management market across the North America region.

The Volt/VAr management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing focus towards reducing transmission and distribution losses along with growing demand for secure and reliable power network. However, high initial installation costs may hamper the growth of the Volt/VAr management market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the modernization of the aging power infrastructure creates lucrative opportunities for the key players involved in the Volt/VAr management market in the future.

The global Volt/VAr management market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software & services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as distribution, transmission, and generation. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as electric utility and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Volt/VAr management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Volt/VAr management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Volt/VAr management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Volt/VAr management market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Volt/VAr management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Volt/VAr management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Volt/VAr management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Volt/VAr management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Volt/VAr management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ABB Limited

Beckwith Electric Co., Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Landis+Gyr AG

Open Systems International, Inc

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Utilidata, Inc.

Varentec, Inc.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Volt VAr Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Volt VAr Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Volt VAr Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Volt VAr Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

