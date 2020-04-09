Volumetric Video Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2027: Dimension,Holoxica,Intel Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,RealView Imaging Ltd.,Scatter

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Volumetric Video Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global Volumetric Video market is expected to reach US$ 8,471.0 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The volumetric video is a technique, where videos are capture objects, person, or locations, in 2D or 3D using 360 view. The rising applications of volumetric videos in diverse end-user industries is the offering lucrative opportunities to the market growth. Moreover, the growing attractiveness of sports events and rising demand for improved match viewing experience are the crucial factors bolstering players to innovate and develop products in line with viewers’ preferences. Players including Google, Facebook, Intel, and Raytrix have launched several cameras based on 6DOF volumetric capture as well as depth-sensing technology. The hardware options are enormous and shifting rapidly; economical options including Intel RealSense Depth Camera, Structure Sensor from Occipital, as well as Microsoft Kinect, have competences once limited to very expensive and extremely high-end scanners. For instance, in November 2019, Voxon Photonics (Australia) launched the VX1 hologram table, which creates interactive 3D images that appear to be floating in the air, above a table in front of a group of people who can view these 3D images without any visual aids.

The List of Companies – Volumetric Video Market

4D View Solution SAS Dimension Holoxica Intel Corporation Microsoft Corporation RealView Imaging Ltd. Scatter The Coretec Group, Inc. VOSTOK VR Voxon Photonics

The 360° video is an immersive and engaging type of video content technology, this technology permits the viewers to move the display according to which the viewer can view the video from any desired angle. Moreover, the support of high bandwidth has enabled the use of new 3D media including 360° VR video applications and 3D immersion. These factors are likely to drive the volumetric video market. Based on geography, the volumetric video market was dominated by North America. North America region attracts several technological developments, which consist of economically robust countries. The region has a leverage of continuous technological developments. Growth in technologies assist in stimulating the business of other industries. The top companies operating in the field of volumetric video market include Google, Facebook, Intel, and Raytrix among others. Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with advance solutions, which is helping the market for volumetric video to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

The television is capable of displaying a sports event video only from the angle in which the camera offers. However, it does not display the entire view of the stadium in 360° angle. There have been various improvements in camera technology, with the incorporation of advanced lenses while shooting sports events. As advancement, around 38 small sized 5K cameras are installed around the stadium to capture the entire field of play. These cameras help generate massive amount of volumetric data (voxels), by capturing a broad width, height, and depth of the subject. The camera array is connected by fiber to the on-site the servers, from where the entire data is stored and processed. This set up around the stadium facilitates enhanced viewing experience, providing the advantage to view from 360° angle. Various volumetric video market players are collaborating with sports clubs to offer advanced technologies to the customers, considering the emerging demand for volumetric video in the sports and entertainment sectors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which region led the volumetric video market in 2019? The North America region constitutes developed economies including, US Canada, and Mexico. Across North America, technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market. North America region attracts several technological developments, which consist of economically robust countries. The region has a leverage of continuous technological developments. Growth in technologies assist in stimulating the business of other industries. The sports industry is the region is at the peak. The interest of viewers for 360-degree videos in sports & entertainment is anticipated to accelerate the business of volumetric video in North America. The US is a biggest market for sports in the territory so far and starting from live sporting events to media sponsorships, the sports industry is booming. ESPN is one of a major sports channels in the region for broadcasting various sports such as football, baseball, and soccer championships. As ESPN holds a significant share in the region, need to update their existing technologies to deliver better experience to the viewers is necessary. Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005285/ Which factor is driving the volumetric video market? The 360Â° video is an immersive and engaging type of video content technology, this technology permits the viewers to move the display according to which the viewer can view the video from any desired angle. Although, the evolution of immersive media is progressing over last 50 years; it has picked up the pace during the recent years considering the growth and development of platform and technology as well as the evolution of hardware devices. Moreover, the support of high bandwidth has enabled the use of new 3D media including 360Â° VR video applications and 3D immersion. Owing to the increased viewerâ€™s convenience of watching the video from different possible angles, the demand for 360Â° video is expected increase during the forecast period. Further, it facilitates to move the display according to viewers requirement, at any time while watching a sequence, was popularized in computer games and has gained wider popularity with the invention of Virtual Reality headsets such as Google Cardboard and Oculus Rift. Also, various players in the market are focused on introducing volumetric video software tool for the user convenience. For instance, in September 2018, Simile Inc launched Depthkit solution, a creative software tool for capturing volumetric video. Such developments and urge to deliver a better viewing experience, would assist in up surging the adoption of volumetric video.

The report segments the global Volumetric Video market as follows:

Global Volumetric Video Market – By Volumetric Capture

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Volumetric Video Market – By Application

Sports Events and Entertainment

Medical

Signage and Advertisement

Education and Training

Others)

Others

