Warehouse Management System Market Expected to Reach at Value of US$ 2,332.3 Mn by 2027

Warehouse Management System market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 575.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,332.3 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 17.5% from the year 2019 to 2027.



The boosting e-commerce industry is bolstering the growth of warehouse management system market. For example, many online retailers have found themselves needing to accelerate order fulfillment and shipping to maintain their competitive place in the industry. As a result, organizations must work to gain a greater degree of control and transparency across their supply chains so they can not only keep up with demand, but move items into and out of the warehouse at the rapid pace required within the industry. All of this must be done without sacrificing key performance metrics, such as inventory shrinkage and customer satisfaction rates. All these factors fuels the growth of Warehouse Management System market in the future. Similarly, the adoption of artificial intelligence have increased at a noticeable rate in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. This has led to competition between various technologies based industries. Owing to this the technology players in region are putting significant efforts to build a sustainable business in the warehouse management system market.

Market Key Players:

IBM Corporation

PSI Software AG

SAP SE

Epicor Software Corporation

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Infor Inc.

Manhattan Associates

PTC Inc.

TECSYS

