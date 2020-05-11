Wasabi Market: Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and by Top Industries Wingreens Farms, Wasabi Essentials Ltd., S&B Foods Inc. and Others

The global wasabi market accounted to US$ 279.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 590.8 Mn by 2027.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Wasabi Market globally. This report on ‘Wasabi market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The Wasabi Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. The global wasabi market by prtoduct type is segmented into powder, paste & sauces, and others. The powder segment dominates the wasabi market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The wasabi powder is offered in a sealed package. The wasabi powder is stored in the freezer to maintain the quality and taste of wasabi.

Top Key Players:- World Wasabi Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Eden Foods, KINJIRUSHI Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Real Wasabi, LLC, Wingreens Farms, Wasabi Essentials Ltd., S&B Foods Inc., Silver Spring Foods, Inc.

Moreover, the production of wasabi is proliferated across many other countries in the world including New Zealand, Taiwan, Israel, Brazil, Thailand, South Korea, US, Columbia, Canada, Great Britain, and China among others. The high price of Wasabi has led to the emergence of alternative and artificial methods of production. Several studies are carried out to develop a production environment in other parts of the world. For instance, the commercial cultivation of the plant is studied in Poland. As per the climatic conditions of Poland, it is probably possible to produce wasabi roots under polycarbonate cover with their chemical content in part similar to the original roots that is produced in Japan. This factor is anticipated to offer ample of growth opportunities to the wasabi players.

Whereas, Asia Pacific holds the highest market share in the wasabi market, whereas, North America is expected to be fastest growing region of wasabi market. Wasabi being an aquatic perennial plant is highly prized for the culinary use of its root. The antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and other potential health benefits offered by wasabi are further driving the demand of wasabi in the US and Canada. The North American region is primarily dominated by meat eaters. Growing consumption of fish in North America and the significant health benefits of wasabi used in raw fish present a remarkable market opportunity for the wasabi growers in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Wasabi Market Landscape Wasabi Market – Key Market Dynamics Wasabi Market – Global Market Analysis Wasabi Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Wasabi Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Wasabi Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Wasabi Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Wasabi Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

