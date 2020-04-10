Waste Heat Boiler Market represents a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2019 to 2027

The waste heat boiler market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.36 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.26 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

“Waste Heat Boiler Market: Global Industry Analysis & Forecast 2025″ provides a detailed future outlook of the Waste Heat Boiler market. The report highlights key market events, including market participants, the latest trends, technological advancements and growth opportunities in the Waste Heat Boiler market, to help industry experts and investors make important business decisions. The report also focuses on why interest in Waste Heat Boiler is expanding and all the essential factors that contribute to overall market growth.

Market Key Players:

Alfa Laval

CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Nooter/Eriksen

Bosch Group

Thermax

Thyssenkrupp AG

Viessmann Group

Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd

Vendors are highly focused on identifying technical issues and pursuing R&D that enables the wide-scale use of waste heat boilers. R&D areas include materials and designs to extend equipment life, lessen maintenance time intervals, and offer reliable & consistent performance for several years. Emerging technologies provide enhanced recovering waste heat as compared to traditional methods. For instance, the Kalina cycle is one of the successful techniques of recovering low­ to medium­ temperature waste heat. Vendors have a massive opportunity by focusing on new technologies that can recover heat from sources not typically considered for heat recoveries such as losses from heated product streams or sidewall losses.

The report also discusses Waste Heat Boiler business strategy, sales and market channels, market size and buyer information, global demand and supply rates. This report breaks down the world Waste Heat Boiler by product type, end user, and region.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Waste Heat Boiler.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Waste Heat Boiler.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Waste Heat Boiler.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Waste Heat Boiler.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. Provides an overview and forecast of the Waste Heat Boiler market based on products and applications. The report assesses market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period: drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, and provides a thorough PEST analysis of all five regions.

