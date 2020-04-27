Water Treatment Chemicals Market Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast until 2026 | BASF SE, Siemens Water Technologies Corp, Ecolab Inc, E.I Dupont, Dow Water & Process Solutions

Global Water Treatment Chemicals market is accounted for $30.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for water, Infrastructural advancements and stringent environmental regulations are the key factor fueling the market growth. However, rising raw material costs is key factor restricting the market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Water Treatment Chemicals market include BASF SE, Siemens Water Technologies Corp, Ecolab Inc, E.I Dupont, Dow Water & Process Solutions, GE Water & Process Technologies, General Chemical Performance Products Llc, Akzo Nobel N.V, Cytec Industries Inc, Culligan Water Technologies Inc, Ciba Specialty Chemicals Holding Inc, Bwa Water Additives, Arch Chemicals Inc, Ashland Water Technologies, Layne Christensen Co, Cortec Corporation, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Occidental Chemical Corp, Solvay Rhodia and Kemira Chemicals Inc.

Water constitutes an essential part of our day-to-day life and pure water is crucial for the well-being of our community. Water is a universal solvent, but solids, such as clay, fine sand, dust and rust are not soluble in water. They remain undissolved in water, resulting in cloudiness and are technically known as total suspended solids (TSS). Water treatment is done to decrease the TSS levels as per the end-user requirement, and hence differ depending on TSS level, location and application. The market for the water treatment chemicals comprises of various chemicals used in the water treatment processes.

Amongst type, corrosion inhibitors segment held significant market share during predicted period due to the technological advancements in water treatment industry, usage of equipment relating to treatments had increased which in turn had given rise to the demand for the market. By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the global market due to the rapid increase in population, in addition to the shortage of the pure and clean drinking water.

Types covered:

-Scale Inhibitors

-Biocides & Disinfectants

-Corrosion Inhibitors

-Coagulants & Flocculants

-Chelating Agents

-Anti-Foaming Agents

-Ph Adjusters & Stabilizers

-Other Types

End Users Covered:

-Power

-Oil & Gas

-Municipal

-Mining

-Food & Beverage

-Chemical

-Other End Users

