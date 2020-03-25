Waterproof Tapes Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2025
The recent market report on the global Waterproof Tapes market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Waterproof Tapes market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Waterproof Tapes market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Waterproof Tapes market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).
Important doubts pertaining to the Waterproof Tapes market addressed in the report:
- Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
- How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Waterproof Tapes market in these regions?
- What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
- Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
- Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?
The extensive report fragments the Waterproof Tapes market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.
The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.
End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Waterproof Tapes is utilized in different industrial domains.
Competition Outlook
The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Waterproof Tapes market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Johnson & Johnson
Nitto Denko Corporation
Henkel
Tesa SE
Medline Industries
Avery Dennison Corporation
Furukawa Electric
Asian Paints Lmited
Scapa Group PLC
Teraoka Seisakusho
Shurtape Technologies LLC
Construction Chemicals (Pty) Ltd.
Tapespec
Heskins Ltd
Gebrder Jaeger GmbH
Advance Tapes International Ltd
Dukal Corporation
Isoltema SPA
Metalnastri S.R.L
Chowgule Construction Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Shanghai Richeng Electronic Co., Ltd.
BTM
Tejas Cobert
Permatex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Adhesive
Acrylic
Silicone
Butyl
by Substrate
Metals
Plastics
Rubber
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Healthcare
Packaging
The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Waterproof Tapes market in each region.
Analytical insights included in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Waterproof Tapes market
- Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Waterproof Tapes market
- Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
- The influence of research and development on the Waterproof Tapes market
- Market size and value of the Waterproof Tapes market in different geographies
