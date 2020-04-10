Waterproofing Chemicals Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2025

In 2018, the market size of Waterproofing Chemicals Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Waterproofing Chemicals .

This report studies the global market size of Waterproofing Chemicals , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Waterproofing Chemicals Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Waterproofing Chemicals history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Waterproofing Chemicals market, the following companies are covered:

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. The companies included in this reports are major global/regional players which are catering to all types of end use markets such as Construction, Automotive, Leather, Textile, Electronics etc. such as Archroma Management LLC in textiles and Liquipel LLC in electronics .

Key players profiled in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries, Wacker Chemie GmbH, W.R. Grace and Company and Other major market players. Prominent regional company profiles have also been mentioned such as Pidilite Industries Limited, MUHU (China) Construction Materials, RPM International Inc. etc. The Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable). Competitive Analysis as well as SWOT analysis of top companies have been provided in this report.

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

The primary research sources consists of key officials from the companies mentioned in competition landscape, other mid-small size company representatives, industry experts, volunteers from industrial associations etc. In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global waterproofing chemicals market has been segmented as follows:

Waterproofing chemicals Market – Product Analysis

Bitumen

TPO

EPDM

PVC

PTFE

Silicone

Waterproofing chemicals Market – Technology Analysis

Sheet Membrane

Liquid Coated Membrane

Cementitious Waterproofing

Others

Waterproofing chemicals Market – End Use Analysis

Construction

Infrastructure

Automotive

Textile and Leather

Others

Waterproofing chemicals Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Waterproofing Chemicals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Waterproofing Chemicals , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Waterproofing Chemicals in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Waterproofing Chemicals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Waterproofing Chemicals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Waterproofing Chemicals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Waterproofing Chemicals sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.