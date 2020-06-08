Wear Resistant Steel Market Size, Share, Drivers and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report, 2019-2026

Wear Resistant Steel Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the wear resistant steel market include Arcelor Mittal S.A., SSAB AB, Thyssenkrupp AG, Tricon Wear Solutions LLC, ESTI, Oakley Steel Limited, Titus Steel, Nucor Corporation, Ambo Stahl, Baosteel Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increased consumption of wear-resistant steel in the automotive industry due to its ability to reduce vehicle weight and curb the emission of greenhouse gases will augment the growth of this market over the forecast period. Rising mining activities globally will act as a growth lever for the market. In addition, technological advancements in the steel manufacturing process and rapidly growing construction sector are other factors expected to boost the growth of this market. COVID-19 will probably negatively impact this market since these labour-intensive jobs have come to a halt globally due to the infectious nature of the pandemic. The challenging factors that can hamper the growth of this market is the labour cost and profit margins.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of wear resistant steel.

Market Segmentation

The entire wear resistant steel market has been sub-categorized into product and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

High Manganese Steel

Middle and Low Alloy Wear Resistant Steel

Erosion corrosion Resistant Steel

Special Wear Resistant Steel

Others

By Application

Mining Machinery

Construction Machinery

Transportation

Engineering Machinery

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for wear resistant steel market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

