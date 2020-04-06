Web Application Firewall Solution Market expected to reach USD 7.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.57%

According to a recent research study “Web Application Firewall Solution Market By Solution (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, and Cloud-Based), Services (Professional Services (Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Training and Education, and System Integration), Managed Services), Organization Size ( Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026” published by Data Library Research, the Web Application Firewall Solution Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Web Application Firewall Solution Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Web Application Firewall Solution Market: Penta Security Systems, Akamai, Imperva, NSFOCUS, DBAPPSecurity, Venustech, Sangfor, F5 Networks, Citrix Systems, Barracuda Networks, Radware, Secure Sky Technologies, Alibaba Cloud, Piolink, Monitorapp

Global Web Application Firewall Solution market is expected to reach USD 7.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.57% from 2018 to 2026. The advanced web application firewall technologies are offering machine learning and artificial learning which plays crucial role web application firewall solution market. Cloud-based WAF solutions provide protection and safeguard the network, if users are off their Virtual Private Network (VPN). It also offers capabilities, such as bot detection and enforcement, access control, Application Program Interface (API) security, caching, threat intelligence, malware detection, and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation. Significant growth in the adoption of cloud computing technologies across vertical industries, drives the demand for web application firewall solution market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The increasing importance of web application and rise in instances of web attacks, such as cyber theft, vandalism, espionage, and fraud had helped the market to increase the market share in the global market. Additionally, rise in awareness from small and medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises for ensuring secure access to their networking devices has also propelled the demand for web application firewall solution market during the projected period. Moreover, supportive government regulations and necessity for adoption of web application firewall also drives the market growth during the projected period. However, high cost of deployment of web application firewall and intense competition from major competitors, restraints the market growth during the forecast period.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Web Application Firewall Solution Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Web Application Firewall Solution Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Web Application Firewall Solution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Web Application Firewall Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Web Application Firewall Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Web Application Firewall Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Web Application Firewall Solution Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Retial

1.5.3 Energy

1.5.4 Banking

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Others

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Web Application Firewall Solution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Web Application Firewall Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Penta Security Systems

12.1.1 Penta Security Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Web Application Firewall Solution Introduction

12.1.4 Penta Security Systems Revenue in Web Application Firewall Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Penta Security Systems Recent Development

12.2 Akamai

12.2.1 Akamai Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Web Application Firewall Solution Introduction

12.2.4 Akamai Revenue in Web Application Firewall Solution Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Akamai Recent Development

Continued…..

