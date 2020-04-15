Web Conferencing Software Market Overview and Scope by 2025

Global Web Conferencing Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Web Conferencing Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Web conferencing is a form of real-time communication in which multiple computer users, all connected to the internet, see the same screen at all times in their web browsers. Web conferencing software is designed for real-time communications. Through this activity, multiple computer users with an Internet subscription can view a conventional screen in their browsers. Some web conferencing software include features such as texting, voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and full-motion video. Increasing trade & business activities, growing demand for online workshops interactive conferences and rising urbanization are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.

Moreover, growing rate pf technological change is the factors which likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Web conferencing offer various benefits such as it helps in rendering customer support & deliver online education, it helps in increased productivity, it saves money & time, it improves employee training and so on. These benefits are resulting in increasing sale of web conferencing software across the world. However, lack of high speed internet connections in some region and data security & privacy concern are the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Web Conferencing Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of large number of multinational organization in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Web Conferencing Software market over the upcoming years. Also, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to establishment of new technologies for industrial development in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Microsoft Skype for Business

• Adobe Connect

• Livestorm

• Zoho Meeting

• Wire

• Webinato

• WebinarJam

• Fluent Stream

• Team Viewer

• Facebook Live

• Zoom Video Conferencing

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:



Interview

Company Conference

Community

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Web Conferencing Software Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

