Web-Connected Medical Devices Market 2020: Growth Opportunities, Demand, Size, Share, Innovation, Top Companies (Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Abbott, Omron Corporation and Smiths Group plc.)

The Global Web-Connected Medical Devices market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing number of obese population are boosting the demand for technologically advanced remote patient monitoring solutions, driving the growth of the Global Web-Connected Medical Devices market.

The factors, such as increasing number of hospitals leverage technologies to increase the efficiency and increased number geriatric population, driving the growth of the Global Web-Connected Medical Devices market.

The managing diversity and interoperability of the medical device, issue with regards to the data integration, scaling, data volume, and performance can hinder the growth of the Global Web-Connected Medical Devices market.

The lack of dedicated tools to secure the data and inadequate medical expertise are few of the factors hampering the Global Web-Connected Medical Devices market growth.

By the type, the Global Web-Connected Medical Devices market is segmented into vital signs monitoring devices, medication monitoring devices, safety monitoring devices and activity monitoring devices.

By the end user, the Global Web-Connected Medical Devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics and home care settings. The hospital segment has the largest share in the Global Web-Connected Medical Devices market due to large number of patient pool.

North America is dominating the Global Web-Connected Medical Devices market followed by Europe. Increasing the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) efforts to encourage the leading medical device manufacturers of Web Connected Medical Devices to actively monitor their software for bugs is expected to fuel the Global Web-Connected Medical Devices market growth in the U.S.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Abbott, Omron Corporation and Smiths Group plc.

Research Methodology

The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate.

The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Web-Connected Medical Devices Market Overview

5. Global Web-Connected Medical Devices Market by Product Type

6. Global Web-Connected Medical Devices Market by Application

7. Global Web-Connected Medical Devices Market by Region

8. North America Web-Connected Medical Devices Market

9. Europe Web-Connected Medical Devices Market

10. Asia Pacific Web-Connected Medical Devices Market

11. South America Web-Connected Medical Devices Market

12. Middle East & Africa Web-Connected Medical Devices Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Web-Connected Medical Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

