Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market (IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Public Sector & Education) to 2026

DataLibraryResearch provides you with a global analysis on “Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market” and forecast to 2026. The report includes detailed scenario based on By Product Type (Solution (Voice Calling & Conferencing, Messaging & File Sharing, Video Calling & Conferencing, Others), Service (Implementation & Integration, Consulting, Others)), Vertical (IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Public Sector & Education) Region.

The Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market is expected to grow from USD 1.88 billion in 2018 to USD 8.54 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 44.21% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market is expected to reach USD 8.54 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 44.21% from 2018 to 2026. Web Real-Time Communication is an assortment of application programming interface (API) and communication protocols which allows real-time peer-to-peer connection through web browser without any need of additional plugins such as Flash or JavaScript. It enables video chat, video conferencing, audio call, audio conferencing, text chats, file sharing, gaming, and social networking. WebRTC offers real-time communication at low costs with high performance.

Market Overview:

Advancements in communication technology through web, increase in ICT expenditure, high-speed connectivity, exponential growth in population, and large youth population active on smartphones drive the market growth. North America WebRTC market is expected generated maximum revenue in the forecasted period, owing to its adequate infrastructure development, presence of large number of technology firms, and significant growth in adoption of the WebRTC technology. Moreover, cost-effective benefits of the WebRTC technology, rapid proliferation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in enterprises, and an uptick in demand for WebRTC in untapped markets such as Africa & Asia are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for WebRTC market.

The major key Vendors includes in the web real time communication (webRTC) market are AT&T, Avaya, Dialogic, GENBAND, TokBox, Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, Apidaze, Blackboard, CafeX Communications, Cisco, Digium, Ericsson, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Mitel Networks, Polycom, Opera, Oracle, TWILIO, Quobi

Report Description:

The base year for the study has been considered 2018, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026 The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of global web real time communication market by product type, vertical, and region The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026 Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the global web real time communication market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the web real time communication market The study also includes attractiveness analysis of product type, vertical, and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the web real time communication market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information. The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

NOTE : The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market industry. Cordially get in touch for more details.

