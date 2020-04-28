Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Revenue Analysis 2019-2031

The presented study on the global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market provides an out-and-out analysis of the overall dynamics of the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the various factors that are likely to mold the growth of the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market in the forthcoming decade. The underlying trends, growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities within the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market are discussed in the report.

According to the study, the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market is on its course to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of over ~US$XX by 2029. The business prospects of some of the most prominent players in the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market are evaluated in the report with precision.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section of the report includes the company profiles of some of the leading players operating in the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market. A detailed market share analysis and comparison of leading players in the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market is enclosed in the report.

Regional Outlook

The regional outlook section enclosed in the report offers a thorough understanding of the growth potential of the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market. The political, business environment and economic outlook of each region is analyzed in detail in the presented report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing

Ultimate Software Group

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM

Kronos

Infor

IBM

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software

Intuit

SumTotal Systems

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HR Core Administration

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Segmentation

Key takeaways from the Report:

Bird’s eye view of the market structure in different regions

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other regulatory norms on the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market

The growth potential of the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market in various regions

The latest news on the mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances in the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market

The product portfolio, market position, and revenue growth of prominent players in the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market

