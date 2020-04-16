Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market By Application, Type & Factors Influencing Future Market Drivers 2019-2028
The global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Propulsion Type
- Full Electric Vessel
- Hybrid Vessel
Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Vessel
- Tugboats & OSVs
- Ferries
- Defense Vessels
- Yachts
- Cruise Ships
- Others (Fishing Vessels, Underwater Vehicles [AUV], and Water Sports)
Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Power Rating
- Up to 1 MW
- 1.1-2 MW
- 2.1-3.5 MW
- Above 3.5 MW
Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by RPM
- 0-1000 RPM
- 1001-2500 RPM
- Above 2500 RPM
Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Utilization of battery pack in ferries is more than that in other vessel types and is expected to increase during the forecast period
- European countries are focusing more on full electric marine vessels. At the global level, the hybrid and full electric marine propulsion market is expected to expand at a faster pace than the hybrid segment.
- Currently, Asia Pacific and Europe are leading regions in terms of installation of battery packs on marine vessels. The regions constitute more than 75% share of the global market. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
- The hybrid and full electric marine hybrid propulsion market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future
Each market player encompassed in the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market report?
- A critical study of the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market share and why?
- What strategies are the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market by the end of 2029?
