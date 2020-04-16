Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market By Application, Type & Factors Influencing Future Market Drivers 2019-2028

The global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Propulsion Type

Full Electric Vessel

Hybrid Vessel

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Vessel

Tugboats & OSVs

Ferries

Defense Vessels

Yachts

Cruise Ships

Others (Fishing Vessels, Underwater Vehicles [AUV], and Water Sports)

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Power Rating

Up to 1 MW

1.1-2 MW

2.1-3.5 MW

Above 3.5 MW

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by RPM

0-1000 RPM

1001-2500 RPM

Above 2500 RPM

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Utilization of battery pack in ferries is more than that in other vessel types and is expected to increase during the forecast period

European countries are focusing more on full electric marine vessels. At the global level, the hybrid and full electric marine propulsion market is expected to expand at a faster pace than the hybrid segment.

Currently, Asia Pacific and Europe are leading regions in terms of installation of battery packs on marine vessels. The regions constitute more than 75% share of the global market. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The hybrid and full electric marine hybrid propulsion market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future

COVID-19 Impact on Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

