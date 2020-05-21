Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Image Guided Surgery Devices Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2026

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Image Guided Surgery Devices market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Image Guided Surgery Devices market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Image Guided Surgery Devices market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Image Guided Surgery Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Image Guided Surgery Devices market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

companies profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation, Brainlab AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The global image guided surgery devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Device Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscope

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Application

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Others

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



