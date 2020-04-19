Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Releases New Report on the Biocomposites Market
The global Biocomposites market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Biocomposites market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Biocomposites market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Biocomposites market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Biocomposites market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market: Competitive Landscape
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global biocomposites market. Key players in the biocomposites market include key players in the global biocomposites market include UPM, Green Bay Decking LLC, FlexForm Technologies, Tecnaro GmbH, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Universal Forest Products, Inc., Fiberon, LLC, Meshlin Composites ZRT, Al.P.A.S. Srl, Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Newtechwood, Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd among others. LLC, Novamont SpA, Danimer Scientific, Total Corbion, Galatea Bio Tech, among others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report segments the global biocomposites market as follows:
Biocomposites Market: Material Type Analysis
- Wood
- Flax
- Hemp
- Coir
- Kenaf
- Polyethylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polypropylene
- Others
Biocomposites Market: Product Type Analysis
- Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)
- Natural Fiber Composites (NFC)
Biocomposites Market: Application Analysis
- Automotive
- Construction
- Electronics & Electricals
- Furniture
- Consumer goods
- Others
Biocomposites Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Each market player encompassed in the Biocomposites market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Biocomposites market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Biocomposites Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Biocomposites market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Biocomposites market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
