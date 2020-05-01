Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Releases New Report on the Structural Adhesives Market

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Structural Adhesives market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Structural Adhesives market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Structural Adhesives market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Structural Adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Structural Adhesives market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Critical Data in the Structural Adhesives Market Report

Company share analysis and competition landscape

Recent trends and notable developments in the Structural Adhesives market space

Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period

COVID-19 impact on the global Structural Adhesives market

Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the Structural Adhesives market

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Structural Adhesives market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Structural Adhesives and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global structural adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of type, end-use industry and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for structural adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type and end-use industry segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global structural adhesives market. The global market is dominated by large-sized players. Key players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, and 3M. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global structural adhesives market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. The market size and forecast for each segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Type

Epoxy

Acrylic

Urethane

Cyanoacrylate

Others (Includes Silicon, Vinyl Acetate, and Anaerobic Adhesives)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Wind energy

Others (Includes Sporting Goods, Furniture, Electronics)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of products and applications, in which structural adhesives are used

Identification of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the structural adhesives market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global structural adhesives market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market

Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the global structural adhesives market

