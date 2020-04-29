Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Smart Agriculture Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2027

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Smart Agriculture market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Smart Agriculture market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Smart Agriculture market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Smart Agriculture market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Smart Agriculture market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Smart Agriculture market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Smart Agriculture market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Agriculture market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The smart agriculture market report also provides the description of different key participants across the globe. The key players in the smart agriculture market are Deere & Co., Raven Industries, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corporation, AgJuction Inc., AG Leader Technology, Iteris Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Hexagon AB, TeeJet Technologies.

The segments covered in the Smart Agriculture market are as follows:

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Solution

Network Management

Agriculture Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Smart Water Management

Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Application

Precision Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



