Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2032

The global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market. The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market includes different players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Inc., GT Nexus Inc., and Kewill Systems Plc.
The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented as below:
Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Solution
- Transportation Management Systems (TMS)
- Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)
- Sourcing and Procurement
- Supply Chain Planning (SCP)
- Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Industry
- Third Party Logistics (3PL)
- Commercial
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Government
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Transportation & Logistics
- Others
Additionally, the report provides analysis of the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
