Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028
The global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The global upstream petrotechnical training services market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), American Petroleum Institute (API), Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Baker Hughes (GE Company), Halliburton, Intertek Group plc., RPS Group PLC, PetroKnowledge, Novomet Group, Aucerna, International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), and Asia Edge Pte Ltd. (PetroEdge).
The upstream petrotechnical training services market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market
By Training Mode
- Training Courses
- Face-to-face
- In-house
- Online
- E-Learning
- Simulator (Immersive Training)
By Training Type
- Operational Training
- Information Management
- Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE)
- Domain Training
- Geology & Geophysics
- Petrophysics
- Surface Facilities Design and Engineering
- Geomechanics
- Field Operations and Management
- Reservoir Engineering
- Drilling Engineering
- Production Engineering
- Economics & Finance
By Upstream Sector
- Exploration
- Development
- Production
By End-user
- National Oil Companies
- Independent Oil Companies
In addition, the report provides analysis of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
