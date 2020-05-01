Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The global upstream petrotechnical training services market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), American Petroleum Institute (API), Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Baker Hughes (GE Company), Halliburton, Intertek Group plc., RPS Group PLC, PetroKnowledge, Novomet Group, Aucerna, International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), and Asia Edge Pte Ltd. (PetroEdge).

The upstream petrotechnical training services market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

By Training Mode

Training Courses Face-to-face In-house Online

E-Learning

Simulator (Immersive Training)

By Training Type

Operational Training Information Management Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE)

Domain Training Geology & Geophysics Petrophysics Surface Facilities Design and Engineering Geomechanics Field Operations and Management Reservoir Engineering Drilling Engineering Production Engineering Economics & Finance



By Upstream Sector

Exploration

Development

Production

By End-user

National Oil Companies

Independent Oil Companies

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market report?

A critical study of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

