Wet Pet Food Market Is Expected To reach US$ 36,406.5 Mn by 2027: Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd, Butcher’s Pet Care

Wet pet food market accounted for US$ 22,218.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 36,406.5 Mn by 2027.

Wet pet foods are pet foods which contain high proportion of water in the range of 75–85%. It is often rich in proteins and fats and provides energy and vital nutrients required for metabolism. In 2018 the North America region accounted for the largest share in the global wet pet food market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand in the best possible way.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007723/

Some of the key players in the global wet pet food market are Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd, Butcher’s Pet Care, De Haan Petfood, FirstMate Pet Foods, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Little BigPaw, Mars, Incorporated, Monge SPA, Nestlé Purina PetCare and Petguard among others.

On the basis of product, the wet pet food market is categorized into dog food, cat food and others. In 2018, dog food led the global wet pet food market. Dogs are among the most preferred pets across the world. They require proper nutrition at every stage of their life. Therefore, a complete diet program with an adequate combination of carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, fats, vitamins, and water is crucial to maintain healthy body weight. Wet pet food contains a higher amount of aforementioned nutrients, and thus, dog owners prefer buying wet pet food. Wet food helps dogs fight infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and maintain their build and muscle tone. Moreover, it is imperative to focus on providing pets with nutrient-rich food in their early stages of life to enhance organ development and growth. Benefits offered by wet pet food is attracting dog owners which is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007723/

The global wet pet food market by distribution channel has been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online, and others. Supermarket and hypermarket have led the wet pet food market whereas online is expected to account for a significantly large share of the global wet pet food market. The sales of wet pet food in supermarkets and hypermarkets is increasing day by day due to the increasing footfall at these places. Wide availability of wet pet food products of various brands at lower price has encouraged customers to buy wet pet food from hypermarkets & supermarkets. While the online is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Features such as 24×7 availability, easy access, secure payment options, and home delivery have attracted consumers to shop online for wet pet food. The availability of wet pet foods at doorstep and at heavily discounted prices is expected to support the growth of the wet pet food market.

The wet pet food market, by packaging type, is further segmented into cans, pouches, and others. Cans segment have led the wet pet food market whereas pouches segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. The growing demand for superior and advanced food packaging by pet owners coupled with continuous innovations in packaging material is expected to drive the growth of pouches segment. Features such as zippered closure mechanisms and light-weight, as well as availability of pouches in various sizes offer convenience to customers.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007723/

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]