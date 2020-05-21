What Are the Growing Drivers of Online Travel Market 2022 | With Focusing Key Players Like Expedia, Inc., Priceline Group Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Ctrip.com International, Ltd., Hostelworld Group

Travel and tourism is one of the largest and fastest growing industries, as there has been a surge in the number of travelers in the recent years, for various reasons such as recreation, enjoyment, relaxation, and business among others. In the year 2014, this increase in number of travelers and their travel spent accounted for nearly 10% of the global GDP. To cater this potential target audience, market players have adopted various approaches, the most effective being the internet.

Online travel services have gained popularity among travelers as it enables them to avail a number of services such as booking flight tickets, hotels, holiday packages, and car rentals using their phone or computer anytime and anywhere.

Some of the key players of Online Travel Market:

Expedia, Inc., Priceline Group Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Ctrip.com International, Ltd., Hostelworld Group, Hotel Urbano Travel and Tourism SA, Cheapoair.Com. Trivago GmbH, Thomas Cook Group Plc, and MakeMyTrip Limited.

Online travel services can be availed either through online travel agencies (OTAs) or direct travel suppliers. According to market analysis, online travel bookings witnessed a growth of nearly 12.1% in 2015 and the rate has been growing steadily.

Online travel services offer convenient usage of debit & credit cards and a platform to compare prices, features, and services of online travel products, which has led to the escalation in adoption of these services. Moreover, customers tend to rely on websites review to avail the best online travel deals.

Hectic lifestyle, rise in disposable income, and increased spending power has encouraged people to plan holiday trips at frequent intervals, thus, driving the online travel market growth. Also, entry of established ecommerce players such as Alibaba (online travel site Alitrip), in online travel market, is intensifying the market competition.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Online Travel market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Online Travel Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

