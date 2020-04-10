What is the BCG vaccine and why doesn’t everyone have it?

BCG Vaccines or Bacillus Calmette Guerin Vaccine intends to prevent from various forms of tuberculosis such as TB meningitis and military in children and adults. The BCG Vaccines Sales Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of tuberculosis, increasing focus of government on immunization programs, and technological advancements. Nevertheless, side effects of the vaccine and global lack of BCG vaccine is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global BCG Vaccines Sales Market is segmented on the basis of Type and Application. Based on Type the market is segmented into Immune BCG and Therapy BCG. Based on End User the market is segmented into Clinics, Hospitals and Others.

Top Leading companies are: