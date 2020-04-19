What is the Future Scope of Hammertoe Market amidst COVID-19?

Hammertoe Market, By Type (Flexible and Rigid), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Orthopaedic Center, Physiotherapy Centers) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Hammertoe is feet-related issue, in which feet bend permanently. Problem occurs because of an imbalance in the muscles and ligaments that hold toe straight. Hammertoe bends toe downward in place of keeping it straight. One reasons causing hammertoe comprises wearing small or narrow size shoes that curve the toe. Further reasons that can lead to the disease include muscle or vein damage, rheumatoid arthritis, stroke, osteoarthritis, Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease, and various other feet problems.

The pain and discomfort caused due to the disease can be controlled by shifting the footwear. Generally, the disease occurs due to incorrect selection of the shoes that affects the toe muscles, but in few cases, the problem may be existing by birth itself. The growing prevalence of the arthritis and the growing R&D expenditure in healthcare industry boost the market growth. Though, factors such as difficulties and pain related with surgeries, risk of contagions during the surgical treatments and the hospital stay, and lack of awareness are anticipated to hinder market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Flexible

Rigid

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Physiotherapy Centre

Orthopaedic Centre

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Based on the type, the global market is segmented into flexible and rigid. In case of flexible, the joints in toe can be straightened and moved. Flexible hammertoes cause pain and impatience and lead to the expansion of the corns and calluses. It is vital to treat the hammertoes, even if toe is flexible. As per Andrew Park, the Senior Manager at Orthopedics, a global medical device, pharmaceutical market firm in 2017, more than 648,000 hammertoe surgeries were performed in the US.

Arthritis is common joint-related disease, which may happen due to age and osteoporosis. Arthritis is one of reasons causing the hammertoe at almost any age. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in February 2018 the prevalence of the arthritis is growing with age. It has been projected that 54.4 million of population has been identified with arthritis, of which 23.4 % of the women and 18.1% of the men had arthritis. It was projected that 78.4 million people over 18 years are expected to be identified with arthritis by the year 2040 in the U.S. So, the growing prevalence of the arthritis among population will boost market growth.

Regional Overview

North America is pioneer in foot and ankle surgery and held largest market in global hammertoe market in 2019. Due to availability of the top-class healthcare infrastructure, the prompt adoption of new products and treatments and advanced medical facilities. North American market is rising continuously. Many top companies are operating from the region, which is leading to the innovation and new product growths. Other factors, such as availability of skilled healthcare professionals, and the availability of products coupled with the high purchasing power, also boost growth of the market. According to 2012 survey National Foot Health Assessment lead by the NPD Group for Institute for Preventive Foot Health, 3% of the U.S. adults aged between 21 and older have experienced hammertoe and claw toe.

Due to the swelling healthcare spending and rapidly emerging healthcare sector, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be fastest-growing region in global hammertoe market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Extremity Medical LLC, Nextremity Solutions, Inc., Arrowhead Medical Device Technologies LLC, Wright Medical Group N.V., Nextremity Solutions, Inc., BioPro.

