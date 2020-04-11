What is the Future Scope of Talent Acquisition Software Market amidst COVID-19?

The Global Talent Acquisition Software Market is expected to grow from USD 1,712.47 million in 2018 to USD 3,175 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

The Global Talent Acquisition Software Market was valued at USD 1,712.47 million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 3,175 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2%. Increasing demand for real-time employee engagement and fuelling demand for long-term human resources are the major factors attributed to the growth of the talent acquisition software market.

Additionally, significant growth in adoption of cloud-based talent acquisition software and growing emergence of social platform also fuels the demand for talent acquisition software market during the forecast period. The introduction of various other tools which includes candidate searching, advertisement management, candidate relationship management, and integration of LinkedIn and Facebook is also projected to contribute to the growth of the talent acquisition software market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Talent acquisition software is used for finding as well as acquiring a skilled workforce as per the requirements in organizations. It is a primary process to find specialists, leaders, or future executives for an organization. Talent acquisition inclines to attention on long-term human resources planning as well as finding appropriate applicants for positions that need a very specific skillset. Talent acquisition software helps a company in leveraging video, social, and mobile technologies for handling talent lifecycle and end up with appropriate search of talent. Significant growth in the demand for big data analytics in human resource holds promising growth opportunity for the market.

The major key Vendors includes in the talent acquisition software market are LinkedIn (Microsoft), IBM, Cornerstone OnDemand, SAP, Oracle, Ultimate Software, ADP, iCIMS, Insperity, Upwork, WorkDay, Sage People, Peoplefluent, Infor

Report Description:

The base year for the study has been considered 2018, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026 The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of talent acquisition software market by deployment model, organisation size, industry vertical, and region The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026 Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the talent acquisition software market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the talent acquisition software market The study also includes attractiveness analysis of vertical segment and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the talent acquisition software market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information. The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise Solutions

1.4.3 On-Demand Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Business

1.5.3 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size

2.2 Talent Acquisition Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Talent Acquisition Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Talent Acquisition Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Talent Acquisition Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Talent Acquisition Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued……

