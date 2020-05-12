Wheelbarrows Industry 2020 Market Analysis by Growth, Key Players and 2023 Future Insights Report

Wheelbarrows Industry studies a small hand-propelled vehicle, usually with just one wheel, designed to be pushed and guided by a single person using two handles at the rear. Statistics in the report includes traditional wheelbarrows and the hand trucks.

This report focuses on the Wheelbarrows in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

China is the largest market in the world. 26 million wheelbarrows are sold in China in 2016, which accounted for about 43% global market shares. United States and Europe occupied 19% and 17% market share by sales volume in 2016. China, USA and Europe occupied nearly 80% market share in the world.

Traditional wheelbarrows are the main type products, which occupied 78% market share. And hand trucks occupied 22% market share. Construction industry is the main applications for wheelbarrows with nearly 30% market share.

The worldwide market for Wheelbarrows is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Wheelbarrows Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Qingdao Taifa Group, Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck, Qingdao Xinjiang Group, Qingdao Runda Wheel Barrow, Griffon, Haemmerlin, The Walsall Wheelbarrow Company, Qingdao Zhenhua Barrow Manufacturing, TUNALI, Silvan, Stanley, Linyi Tianli, Bullbarrow Products, Gorilla Carts, Worx and Wolverine Products

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Traditional Wheelbarrows

Hand Trucks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Construction Applications

Industrial Applications

Home Applications

Agriculture & Livestock

Others

