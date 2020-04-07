White Cement Market is Expected to Reach $8,305 million by 2023, Registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2023|key players like Cementir Holding,JK Cement,Cemex,Birla White,Federal White Cement

The global white cement market was valued at $6,569 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $8,305 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2023. White cement is a construction material, which exhibits aesthetic and hydraulic binding properties. This cement is often deployed along with pigments to impart attractive color to the concretes and mortars, which is not feasible with ordinary gray cement.

The color of white cement is determined by its raw materials, such as iron and manganese, used during the production process. White cement is OPC-clinker using fuel oil (instead of coal) with an iron oxide content below 0.4 per cent to ensure whiteness. A special cooling technique is used in its production. It is used to enhance aesthetic value in tiles and flooring Hence, white cement serves as a key ingredient in the production of architectural and decorative concrete that finds applications in terrazzo tiles, paints, pavers, and pre-fabricated products such as artificial walls and tile adhesives.

Some of the key players of White Cement Market:

Cementir Holding,JK Cement,Cemex,Birla White,Federal White Cement,Saveh White Cement Co,Cementos Portland Valderrivas,SOTACIB (65% Cementos Molins),Ras Al-Khaimah Company,Cimsa Cimento

The growth of the global white cement market is driven by increase in demand for white cement in countries with hot climates, owing to its heat reflecting properties. In addition, rise in usage of white cement in construction of designer buildings and future landmarks fuels the market growth. Moreover, white cement finds extensive applications in the developing economies such as India and China, owing to high purchasing power, increase in per capita GDP, and rise in expenditure by the governments. However, lowered strength of white cement in comparison with other cements and its higher costs restrain the market.

The global white cement market is segmented based on type, end use, and geography. On the basis of type, it is classified into white Portland cement, white masonry cement, and others. On the basis of end use, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the White Cement market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global White Cement Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

