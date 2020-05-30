White Goods Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis up to 2026| Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Haier Group, Samsung Group, Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global White Goods Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the White Goods report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall White Goods market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global White Goods market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The White Goods report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global White Goods market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global White Goods market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global White Goods market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global White Goods market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global White Goods Market Research Report: Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Haier Group, Samsung Group, Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Midea, Philips, Bosch, Media, Hisense, Arcelik, Meiling

Global White Goods Market Segmentation by Product: Refrigerator, Air Conditioner, Washing Machine, Others

Global White Goods Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales, Offline Sales

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global White Goods market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global White Goods market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global White Goods market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size and CAGR of the global White Goods market in 2025?

Which product will gain the highest demand in the global White Goods market?

Which application could show the best growth in the global White Goods market?

What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

Which players will lead the global White Goods market in the coming years?

Which region will gain the largest share of the global White Goods market?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by White Goods Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global White Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Refrigerator

1.4.3 Air Conditioner

1.4.4 Washing Machine

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global White Goods Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Online Sales

1.5.3 Offline Sales

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): White Goods Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the White Goods Industry

1.6.1.1 White Goods Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and White Goods Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for White Goods Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 White Goods Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 White Goods Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 White Goods Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 White Goods Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 White Goods Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key White Goods Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top White Goods Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top White Goods Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global White Goods Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global White Goods Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global White Goods Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global White Goods Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by White Goods Revenue in 2019

3.3 White Goods Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players White Goods Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into White Goods Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global White Goods Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 White Goods Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global White Goods Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global White Goods Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America White Goods Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 White Goods Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America White Goods Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America White Goods Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe White Goods Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 White Goods Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe White Goods Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe White Goods Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China White Goods Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 White Goods Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China White Goods Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China White Goods Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan White Goods Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 White Goods Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan White Goods Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan White Goods Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia White Goods Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 White Goods Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia White Goods Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia White Goods Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India White Goods Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 White Goods Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India White Goods Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India White Goods Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America White Goods Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 White Goods Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America White Goods Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America White Goods Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Whirlpool Corporation

13.1.1 Whirlpool Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 Whirlpool Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Whirlpool Corporation White Goods Introduction

13.1.4 Whirlpool Corporation Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Whirlpool Corporation Recent Development

13.2 LG Electronics

13.2.1 LG Electronics Company Details

13.2.2 LG Electronics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 LG Electronics White Goods Introduction

13.2.4 LG Electronics Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

13.3 Haier Group

13.3.1 Haier Group Company Details

13.3.2 Haier Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Haier Group White Goods Introduction

13.3.4 Haier Group Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Haier Group Recent Development

13.4 Samsung Group

13.4.1 Samsung Group Company Details

13.4.2 Samsung Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Samsung Group White Goods Introduction

13.4.4 Samsung Group Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Samsung Group Recent Development

13.5 Electrolux

13.5.1 Electrolux Company Details

13.5.2 Electrolux Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Electrolux White Goods Introduction

13.5.4 Electrolux Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Electrolux Recent Development

13.6 Panasonic Corporation

13.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 Panasonic Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Panasonic Corporation White Goods Introduction

13.6.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

13.7 Midea

13.7.1 Midea Company Details

13.7.2 Midea Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Midea White Goods Introduction

13.7.4 Midea Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Midea Recent Development

13.8 Philips

13.8.1 Philips Company Details

13.8.2 Philips Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Philips White Goods Introduction

13.8.4 Philips Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Philips Recent Development

13.9 Bosch

13.9.1 Bosch Company Details

13.9.2 Bosch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Bosch White Goods Introduction

13.9.4 Bosch Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Bosch Recent Development

13.10 Media

13.10.1 Media Company Details

13.10.2 Media Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Media White Goods Introduction

13.10.4 Media Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Media Recent Development

13.11 Hisense

10.11.1 Hisense Company Details

10.11.2 Hisense Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hisense White Goods Introduction

10.11.4 Hisense Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Hisense Recent Development

13.12 Arcelik

10.12.1 Arcelik Company Details

10.12.2 Arcelik Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Arcelik White Goods Introduction

10.12.4 Arcelik Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Arcelik Recent Development

13.13 Meiling

10.13.1 Meiling Company Details

10.13.2 Meiling Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Meiling White Goods Introduction

10.13.4 Meiling Revenue in White Goods Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Meiling Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

