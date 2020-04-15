Whole Exome Sequencing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Centogene AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Diagnostic segment is expected to drive the market for whole exome sequencing over the forecast period by application segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Whole Exome Sequencing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Service, Technology, Application and Geography. The global whole exome sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 3,812.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global whole exome sequencing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005519/

Global whole exome sequencing market was segmented by product & service, technology, and application. On the basis of the product & service, the market is segmented as systems, kits and services. Services segment is further sub-segmented into sequencing services and data analysis (bioinformatics) and other services. Based on the technology, the whole exome sequencing market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing and other technologies. On the basis of the application, the whole exome sequencing market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine and others. Diagnostics segment is further sub-segmented into cancer diagnostics, monogenic (mendelian) disorders diagnostics, monogenic types of diabetes diagnostics and HIV diagnostics and other diagnostics.

The market for whole exome sequencing is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as reduction in time and cost for sequencing, rising need of molecular diagnosis and increasing application in drug discovery are likely to drive the growth of the whole exome sequencing market.

The major players operating in the whole exome sequencing market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Centogene AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Psomagen, Inc. (previuosly Macrogen Corp.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ, Inc.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific and Stratos Genomics. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The report segments the global whole exome sequencing market as follows:

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Product & Service

Systems

Kits

Services Sequencing Services Data Analysis (Bioinformatics) Other Services



Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Application

Diagnostics Cancer Diagnostics Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders Diagnostics Monogenic Types of Diabetes Diagnostics HIV Diagnostics Other Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Others

Global Whole exome sequencing Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005519/

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]