Whole Exome Sequencing Market Trends and Forecast 2027: World Health Organization, National Institute of Health and Medical Research

The global whole exome sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 3,812.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as, reduction in time and cost for sequencing, rising need of molecular diagnosis and increasing application in drug discovery are likely to drive the growth of the whole exome sequencing market. However, ethical, social and legal concerns for whole exome sequencing and dearth of highly skilled professionals may restrict the growth of whole exome sequencing market.

The next-generation sequencing has enabled higher results of the analysis for genotypic and phenotypic relations among the human populations, helping in the development of genetics information for the drug development. In various human diseases are caused or are influenced by the genetic factors which provide important information about the diseases and thus help in the discovery of a novel drug.

As the whole sequencing techniques reduced time and cost for the analyzing genetic, it also offers a reduction of time spent in the trial and error for the drug formulation. The technique offers precise ability to measure the genetic variation among humans and their biological samples. Pharmaceutical companies influence this technology to fine-tune the germline genome to stabilize which, in return, enable then to buy an insurance policy during the presentation of initial findings to the FDA for the early stage approvals.

The significant reduction in the prices and rising technology is leading to the shift towards emphasizing drug development through whole-exome sequencing. Thus, owing to these factors, it is expected that the market is likely to propel expressively during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the whole exome sequencing market are World Health Organization, National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The New England Journal of Medicine, among the others.

The whole-exome sequencing has been accepted as an advanced sequencing technique due to its advantages. Due to the benefits of whole-exome sequencing, it is used as a diagnostic tool in regular practice. The technique is mainly used to diagnose genetic diseases and cancer. The use of exome sequencing is offered genetic analysis that allows appropriate treatment, management, inheritance, and efficient decision making.

The whole-exome sequencing technique is used as it provides information on clinically covered all genes. The technique analyzes conditions for single gene and multi gene disorders. The whole-exome sequencing technique is considered ideal for targeted management of complex conditions such as epilepsy, ASDs, neuropathy, and other genetic diseases. In addition, the whole-exome sequencing allows complete analysis of nearly 23,000 genes in the human genome with the help of next-generation sequencing in a single run.

The whole-exome sequencing is a short-term substitute for receiving an image of a genome that is being coded. Whole-exome sequencing is attractive in the fields of research, diagnostics, and clinical setting. The whole-exome sequencing is used for identifying variants in both all the disease types and in SNPs associations and pharmacogenetics.

