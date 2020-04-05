Why Are Refurbished Laptops Becoming More Popular?

There’s no better feeling than taking off a plastic wrapper and opening up a box to see a brand new laptop nestled in its Styrofoam cradle. The feeling of peeling off that thin film that protects the screen and bottling it up to be greeted by a shiny new operating system is one of the great joys of the information age. There is also no doubt that people enjoy new pieces of technology that are at the cutting edge of what the 21st century can bring into our everyday lives.

However, there is also no doubt that we are in the throes of what is promising to be a radical global economic downturn. Although there may have been some (unwarranted) stigma attached to the purchase of refurbished laptops in the past those days have given way to a sobering economic reality – refurbished laptops are considerably cheaper than brand new units.

But should that stigma have existed in the first place? A cold hard look at the facts suggests that in most instances a refurbished laptop provides excellent value – not only in terms of money – but also in terms of performance.

The first thing that anyone considering buying a laptop should be looking at is just what they want from technology. When surveyed many buyers responded that they only wanted the latest brand new laptop because they were not willing to sacrifice on having the latest operating system. Many others responded that they wanted cutting edge technology because they simply wanted the best of the best. Let’s examine both of those viewpoints. As far as the OS is concerned unless you are a power user who is intimately familiar with the latest release of an operating system it is highly unlikely that you are going to be using all the bells and whistles. A previous release will be just fine – most upgrades are only incremental anyway. If you want the ‘best of the best’ – go ahead. in 3 months’ time, it’s likely not to be the latest and greatest. The fact of the matter is that most people are buying more laptop than they need.

Then there is the definition of ‘refurbished’. In many cases, the refurbished laptop has been returned to the seller for any number of reasons – many within 30 days of purchase. When they are returned they undergo rigorous inspection and are ready for sale in ‘good as new’ condition. They can also include demo units and those with slight defects that are rectified during the inspection process. Many come with warranties. Extended warranties are also usually available.

The point is that those who choose to purchase refurbished laptops are often getting a far better deal than those who purchase brand new units. The performance is usually comparable with the new units (given make and model) and they can save significant amounts of money. Focus on the tasks you want to perform using the laptop, the money you are prepared to spend and make your choice accordingly.