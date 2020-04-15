Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026



Complete study of the global Wi-Fi Chipset market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wi-Fi Chipset industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wi-Fi Chipset production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Wi-Fi Chipset market include _Broadcom, Qualcomm Atheros, MediaTek, Marvell, Intel, Realtek, STMicroelectronics, NXP, Texas Instruments

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Wi-Fi Chipset industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wi-Fi Chipset manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wi-Fi Chipset industry.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segment By Type:

802.11a/b/g, 802.11n, 802.11ac, 802.11ad

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segment By Application:

Computer, Smart Home Devices, Mobile Phone, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wi-Fi Chipset industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wi-Fi Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wi-Fi Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wi-Fi Chipset market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wi-Fi Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wi-Fi Chipset market?

TOC

Executive Summary

1 Wi-Fi Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wi-Fi Chipset

1.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 802.11a/b/g

1.2.3 802.11n

1.2.4 802.11ac

1.2.5 802.11ad

1.3 Wi-Fi Chipset Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Computer

1.3.3 Smart Home Devices

1.3.4 Mobile Phone

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size

1.4.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Wi-Fi Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wi-Fi Chipset Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Production

3.4.1 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Production

3.5.1 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Wi-Fi Chipset Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Wi-Fi Chipset Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wi-Fi Chipset Business

7.1 Broadcom

7.1.1 Broadcom Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Broadcom Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Qualcomm Atheros

7.2.1 Qualcomm Atheros Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Qualcomm Atheros Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MediaTek

7.3.1 MediaTek Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MediaTek Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Marvell

7.4.1 Marvell Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Marvell Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Intel

7.5.1 Intel Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Intel Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Realtek

7.6.1 Realtek Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Realtek Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 STMicroelectronics

7.7.1 STMicroelectronics Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 STMicroelectronics Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NXP

7.8.1 NXP Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NXP Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Texas Instruments

7.9.1 Texas Instruments Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Texas Instruments Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Wi-Fi Chipset Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wi-Fi Chipset Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wi-Fi Chipset

8.4 Wi-Fi Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Distributors List

9.3 Wi-Fi Chipset Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Forecast

11.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

