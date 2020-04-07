Wireless Charging Market Evaluation, Development by High Firms, Developments by Varieties and Utility, Forecast to 2027

The New Report “Wireless Charging Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Global Wireless Charging market size is forecasted to reach $37.2 billion by 2022, growing at an estimated CAGR of 44.7% from 2016 to 2022. Wireless charging is the transmission of energy without wires or cables from a power source to a consuming device. Wireless charging technologies comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. It is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices. In addition, it provides multiple efficient, cost-effective, and safety advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables. Wireless charging maintains continuous transfer of power to ensure all varieties of devices (hand-held industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and many more) are charged and readily available to use at a moment’s notice.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Fulton Innovation LLC, and others.

The market holds a great potential in electronics and automotive industries. Presently, most of the wireless charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) have incorporated inductive charging technology. Automotive giants are entering into partnerships with providers in wireless charging market to integrate it in their EVs. For instance, Mercedes partnered with BMW and announced that its next-gen Mercedes S-Class plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) employs wireless charging, and is expected to arrive in the summer of 2017. At present, automotive industry has the highest wireless charging market share owing to its growing adoption and need of efficient charging systems.

