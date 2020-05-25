Wireless Power Market 2020-2025 Industry Growth by Top Key Players- Air Fuel, Wireless Power Consortium, Power Matters Alliance
The rising demand of consumer electronics, growing consumer awareness of the benefits of wireless power, and awareness about battery technology is supplementing the growth of this market in the forecast period.
The growing efficiency of power transmission is expected to create an opportunity in the market. Development in the IT & telecom sector is creating an opportunity in the increase of wireless power market.
Mobile phones remain the primary driver which drives the development of wireless power market. This market grew approximately 35%.
Key players covered in the report:-
Wireless Power Consortium (Qi)
Power Matters Alliance (PMA)
Air Fuel
Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
The Worth Electronic group
Target Audience:-
Wireless Power providers
Traders, Importer and Exporter
Raw material suppliers and distributors
Research and consulting firms
Government and research organizations
Associations and industry bodies
Key benefits of the report:-
Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Technology Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025
o Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities
Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies
Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale
Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies
Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:-
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Table of Content:-
1 Executive Summary
2 Methodology And Market Scope
3 Wireless Power Market Industry Outlook
4 Wireless Power Market by Technology Outlook
5 Wireless Power Market by Application Outlook
6 Wireless Power Market by Regional Outlook
7 Competitive Landscape
End of the Report
