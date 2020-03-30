Wireless Router Market Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027: Apple Inc., Arris, Arista, ASUSTek Computer Inc., Belkin International, Inc

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Wireless Router Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global wireless routers market is expected to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The volatile growth of the internet industry coupled with demand for mobility is fuiling a rapid rise in the demand for wireless routers. Companies that were quick to jump into the wireless router trend are Cisco, Enterprise, 3Com, ADTRAN, NetGear, Linksys (now Cisco), D-Link, Vanguard, Tasman, Enterasys, Telesyn, etc. The existing enterprise business model cannot afford to be on the traditional network, it needs a network that allows the enterprise to take advantage of digital transformation with the flexibility required to support the dynamic enterprise. While the network of the past was monolithic and inflexible, the network of the future must be dynamic, programmable and able to meet workloads wherever they may be. The South America wireless router market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.4% in the coming years.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000948/

Some of the companies considered while deriving the global and regional wireless router market are Apple Inc., Arris, Arista, ASUSTek Computer Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Buffalo Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Systems, Inc., EDIMAX Technology Co., Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, MERCURY, MikroTik, Motorola, NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360), Netgear, Nokia, Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co., Ltd., Swisscom, Tenda, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Ubiquiti Networks, and Xiaomi among others.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000948/

Since 2015, the Asia Pacific started regaining its attention towards development of Wi-Fi, and the government authorities and internet service providers have become key influencers in the market by investing significantly into public Wi-Fi facilities. Further, the dramatically increasing popularity of value – added services (VAS) and mobile applications like online gaming and video streaming has accelerated the demand growth of mobile data traffic. Owing to this several MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) in the region are providing their customers with Wi-Fi services in order to reduce the data traffic from 4G and 3G networks. According to a survey performed in 2015, approximately 90% of the mobile user in APAC used Wi-Fi, whereas 20% of them prefer to use Wi-Fi than mobile data.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR growth rate of 11.1% during the forecast period

Based on application, the household segment is projected to witness profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 9.7%

Based on end-user, the indoor segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5%

The year 2016 for India reverberated as the year of Wi-Fi domination particularly in the area of mobile conversation. The country witnessed an exponential growth in the number of Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, in the year 2017, the penetration of smartphones in India gushed, and it was anticipated that the count for public Wi-Fi in the country for the coming years will be growing by eight folds.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000948/

North America pioneers the world in a smartphone and 4G adoption and it is forecasted to jump to 5G network & services in no time. The regions ability to stay at par with its other competitive regions (Europe and APAC) is mainly attributed to the successful & large-scale rollouts of 4G across Canada and U.S, and simultaneously increasing the market for smartphones with 4G capabilities. In the coming 2 years, the penetration of mobile subscribers is extrapolated to be 84%, with several people owning more than one connected devices. Further, the ravenous appetite for online data in the region is anticipated to continue its growth over the coming years generating humongous mobile broadband traffic. This increase in mobile broadband traffic is one of the most influential factors impacting the growth of wireless routers in North American as the service providers promote WLAN connectivity in order to offload mobile internet traffic.

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global wireless gateway market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the wireless market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

– Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]