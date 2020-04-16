Wireless Router Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2025

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global Wireless Router Market to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Wireless Router industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Wireless Router market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Wireless Router market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wireless Router market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global wireless router market is expected to grow from US$ 8,531.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 16,128.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2018 and 2025.

The volatile growth of the internet industry coupled with demand for mobility is fuiling a rapid rise in the demand for wireless routers. Companies that were quick to jump into the wireless router trend are Cisco, Enterprise, 3Com, ADTRAN, NetGear, Linksys (now Cisco), D-Link, Vanguard, Tasman, Enterasys, Telesyn, etc. The existing enterprise business model cannot afford to be on the traditional network, it needs a network that allows the enterprise to take advantage of digital transformation with the flexibility required to support the dynamic enterprise. While the network of the past was monolithic and inflexible, the network of the future must be dynamic, programmable and able to meet workloads wherever they may be. The South America wireless router market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.4% in the coming years.

Wireless Router Market Insights

Surge in demand for high speed internet connections

Economic affordability and availability of smart phones, bolstering demand for internet access, reduced technology cost per MB data, and lack of fixed line access in certain developing markets are some of the factors cumulatively, driving the mobile broadband connectivity globally. Furthermore, according to a study from industry giant Google, Inc. nearly 93% of smartphone users majorly use their smart devices while at home. Thus, owing to increasing penetration of mobile broadband, the traction among industry players is growing, leading to rapid technological expansion in the market. This expansion in mobile broadband market is expected to optimistically impact the year on year growth of wireless routers market. The graph below shows that until 2017 the mobile broadband subscriptions have grown at the CAGR of 35%, and in coming years also the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate. Hence, looking at the growth rate it can be clearly derived that in coming years the demand for wireless routers will continue to snowball, fetching noteworthy profit share globally. Subsequently, driving the growth for wireless router market in the coming years.

Government initiative towards promotion of wireless network solutions

Government all over the globe has been significantly investing in the development of network infrastructures that includes the smart city. The supportive finance policies designed by governments are likely to result in enhancing markets for information technology solutions and telecommunication equipment markets, further paving the growth opportunity for wireless routers markets. The Asia Pacific region has been witnesses putting several efforts and capital for enhancement of its broadband services. For instance, the ‘Development of Digital Convergence Program’ by Taiwan was initiated in order to secure a broadband network with an average speed of 100 Mb/s for the promotion of convergence of telecommunication services. In addition, the Chinese Government’s use of “broadband china” national strategy had stimulated network equipment manufacturing industry including wireless routers. The policies introduced by the government are anticipated to boost their broadband initiatives just as the ultra-high-speed broadband network NGNBN (Next Generation High-Speed Broadband Network) based in Singapore, which aims to shoot up the deployment and development of innovative interactive digital services to a number of use-case scenarios, including home use. Thus, the increase in government’s initiative towards facilitating the adoption of wireless communications is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the wireless router market players in the coming years.

Wireless Router Market – End-user Insight

In the global wireless router market for the indoor segment by end-user, the indoor wireless routers are one of the most essential element for either home or workplace internet network. Due to growing demand of smart and connected devices in almost all application areas, there is an upsurge in the deployment of internet devices and connections in each household and Internet user. Every year, numerous new devices in different form factors with increased capabilities and intelligence are introduced and adopted in the market. A growing number of M2M applications, such as healthcare monitoring, smart meters, video surveillance, traffic management, and package or asset tracking are contributing in a major way to the growth of indoor devices and connections. Thus, the indoor wireless routers by end-user segment is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Wireless Router Market – Application Insight

For the global wireless router market by commercial application, the commercial segment includes commercial spaces such as shopping malls, hospitality, and recreation centers. With the rising investments in infrastructure development particularly, in the developing economies worldwide, the construction of commercial infrastructure in increasing. Also, to provide better facilities to the people, these commercial spaces are installing Wi-Fi’s to provide better services (free or paid) to the visitors. Wireless routers allow multiuser access, increases mobility, and enables BYOD. The use of wireless network also provides secured network access. Also, with the increasing penetration of internet connectivity and smart devices, guests in hotels generally prefer hotels that provides internet connectivity. The commercially based wireless router market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd.

3. TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

4. Belkin International, Inc.

5. D-Link Corporation

6. Edimax Technology Co., Ltd.

7. Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

8. Netgear Inc

9. Xiaomi

10. ASUSTeK Computer Inc

