Women’s Footwear Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2018 – 2027

The 'Women's Footwear market' study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry.

A collective analysis of Women's Footwear market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. This research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration.

The competitive range of the vertical separates the Women's Footwear market into

On the basis of product type, the global women’s footwear market is segmented into casual shoes, boots, heels & pumps, sandals, flip flops & slippers, sports shoes and safety shoes. The global women’s footwear market is further segmented on the basis of material. The material segment includes rubber, leather, plastic, velvet, textiles and others. The global women’s footwear market is also segmented by distribution channel, which includes hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, independent retailers, multi-brand stores, company websites and 3rd party online sales.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of the various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario as well as the future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation of the women’s footwear market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and the revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the women’s footwear market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The women’s footwear market numbers have been assessed based on the sales and weighted average pricing by material and product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average country pricing trends. The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of the country. The women’s footwear market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. The pricing considered for the calculation of revenue includes the average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. All key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of women’s footwear across various regions. Women’s footwear market numbers for all the regions by product type, material, price and distribution channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level women’s footwear market share has been derived on the basis of the revenues reported by key manufacturers. The women’s footwear market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, the demand side analysis and the impact of macro-economic factors on the women’s footwear market. In addition, it is imperative to note that in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the market as well as to identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments of the global women’s footwear market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends in the market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of women’s footwear. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the women’s footwear market is mentioned in the report. To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of women’s footwear in global market, XploreMR has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify the real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, the annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total women’s footwear market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the women’s footwear market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global women’s footwear market include Sympatex Technologies GmbH; Polartec, LLC.; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.; Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co.; Kathmandu Holdings Limited; Michael Kors Holdings Limited; Columbia Sportswear Company; New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc.; Indtex SA.; VF Corporation; The ALDO Group Inc.; Deichmann SE; ASICS Corporation; Crocs, Inc.; Wolverine World Wide, Inc.; Under Armour, Inc.; Skechers U.S.A., Inc.; PUMA SE; Adidas AG and NIKE, Inc.

according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Women's Footwear market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

Queries that the Women's Footwear market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:

The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration

How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario

How much profit does each geography hold at present

How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe

How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline

Significant takeaways from the study:

The Women's Footwear market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. The report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Women's Footwear market.

Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.