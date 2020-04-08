Women’s Health Market 2020 Overview by ALLERGAN, BAYER AG, MERCK AND CO., INC., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. and more

Women’s health encompasses a wide range of specializations and focus areas, such as birth control, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), as well as gynecology, and it differs from that of men in many unique ways.

Women’s Health market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to an increase in the population of geriatric women, increasing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, and introduction of novel medicines for women can be attributed to the market growth. Moreover, favorable policies initiated by the government to improve women’s health and raise awareness are likely to propel the market growth.

Key Players:

1.ALLERGAN

2. BAYER AG

3. MERCK AND CO., INC.

4. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

5. PFIZER, INC.

6. AGILE THERAPEUTICS

7. AMGEN, INC.

8. APOTHECUS PHARMACEUTICAL CORP.

9. ASTRAZENECA

10. BLAIREX LABORATORIES, INC.

The “Global Women’s Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Women’s Health market with detailed market segmentation by application, drug and geography. The global Women’s Health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Women’s Health market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Women’s Health market is segmented on the basis of application and drug. Based on application, the market is segmented as postmenopausal osteoporosis, infertility, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS. Based on drug, the market is segmented as Evista, Xheva, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24FE, Other.

