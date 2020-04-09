Women’s Lingerie Market to See Huge Growth by 2027; Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp., L-Brands

Latest market study on “Global Women’s Lingerie Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Brassiere, Knickers or Panties, Shapewear, Others); Material (Cotton, Silk, Satin, Nylon, Others); Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Specialized Stores, Online, Others), and Geography” ,the global women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 35,169.4 million in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 78,662.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this global women’s lingerie market growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009739/

Lingerie is a women’s clothing which is made of lightweight, smooth, sheer, stretchy. The women’s lingerie market is characterized into four main types such as brassiere, knickers or panties, shapewear, and others. The demand for different types of lingerie such as bra, underwear, camisole, shapewear, babydoll, knickers, bralettes, triangles, bodysuits, and hosiery are rising among customers, which is attributable to growing consumer focus towards fashionable, comfortable, and luxurious items of clothing. Demand for these products is increasing due to the usage of comfortable fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer, lycra, silk, and cotton. To match the rise in demand for women lingerie, manufacturers are introducing diversified range of products prepared using different fabrics along with innovative designs. Consumers in the market are looking forward to attractive, unique in design, and cost-effective lingerie. Consumers are also inclined towards color, fabric, and style, which is encouraging the manufacturers to introduce trendy lingerie suitable for various activities. Hence, production of the diversified range of women lingerie according to customers’ requirements is expected to help the market players to capture a better market position.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for global women’s lingerie products in the coming years. Increasing awareness about the best fit, developing millennial populace, and ascend in spending power among ladies are required to drive the market over the figure time frame. Expanding accessibility of a wide scope of items in numerous designs for different purposes such games, wedding wear, and standard wear has likewise been driving the market in the region. In addition, wider product availability, along with increased penetration of online as well as offline channels, is also among the key factor driving the women’s lingerie market in the region. Presence of a large number of market players such as L-Brands Inc., Gap Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc. and others providing vast varieties of lingerie such as lightly padded underwired bra, form & beauty lace minimizer bra, sports bra with racerback, mid-rise hipster briefs, is a crucial driver for North America women’s lingerie market.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00009739/

The market for global women’s lingerie market is fragmented and Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp., L-Brands, Chnatelle Group, Hanky Panky are among the few well-established player in the global market.

There is an expanding interest for stylish undergarments among ladies around the world, inferable from rising mindfulness towards the best fit, style remainder, and solace of underwear. Besides, developing millennial populace, rising brand mindfulness, and high spending capacity among working ladies are making a rewarding open door for the market players to arrive at more clients with creative lingerie and intimate wear for women. Clients’ inclination towards items with trim, weaving, sumptuous materials, and more splendid shades, is including a positive contribution for makers to present new items in the market. The greater part of the ladies from developed and developing nations, for example, the US, Canada, Italy, the UK, Russia, Japan, China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are going through more cash to wear trendy and fashionable undergarments for various events. The makers and providers can increase most extreme benefit and draw in shoppers by offering items with better than ever attributes. Inventive item advancement and strong marketing strategies is foreseen to help the general development of the women’s lingerie market and strengthen the situation of the market players in the worldwide market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which product led the women’s lingerie market? The brassiere womenâ€™s lingerie segment led the womenâ€™s lingerie market in 2018 with a significant share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Brassiere or bra is a type of lingerie worn by preteen, teens, girls, and women to cover, support, and elevate the breasts, and it also shapes the wearerâ€™s figure. The level at which the bra frames the breasts varies between style, fashion, functionality, and fabrics. There are different types of bra available in the market that are suitable for different body and breast shapes, and also for different occasions. The brassiere is essential to be in the perfect figure lines called for by the prevailing fashions. Manufacturers produce a huge variety of brassieres that serve a variety of purposes. Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009739/ Which region led the women’s lingerie market? The womenâ€™s lingerie market was dominated by Europe, with a significant market share in 2018 and will continue to dominate the market by 2027. North-America is the second-largest contributor to the global womenâ€™s lingerie market, followed by APAC. The trend of fancy and fashionable lingerie among the female population is driving the market growth in the country. Along with this, the demand for comfortable and functional lingerie is growing among the customers, especially working females, thus encouraging manufacturers to innovate a new range of fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer, spandex, silk, and cotton for lingerie manufacturing. Consumers are more attracted to color, fabric, and style, which is encouraging the manufacturers to introduce trendy lingerie suitable for various activities. What are the major drivers propelling the global women’s lingerie market? Fast changing consumer preferences for fashionable apparel products is driving the market growth for womenâ€™s lingerie. Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing, including undergarments (mostly brassieres), sleepwear, and lightweight robes. The lingerie concept is a visually appealing undergarment, which was developed during the late nineteenth century. Consumers now days are quite aware of latest fashion trends, which are influencing the market for womenâ€™s lingerie. Also, growth in the e-commerce industry is again helping in the market growth. Most of the prominent market players, including Gap Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., PVH Corp, L Brands, and among others display sell their lingerie items in online platforms. Purchasing products online is always a convenient and reliable option, owing to the efficient worldwide distribution network; it gets delivered on the stipulated timeline.

The report segments the global women’s lingerie market as follows:

Global Women’s Lingerie Market – By Type

Brassiere

Knickers or Panties

Shapewear

Others

Global Women’s Lingerie Market – By Material

Cotton

Silk

Satin

Nylon

Others

Global Women’s Lingerie Market – By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandizers

Specialized Stores

Online

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]