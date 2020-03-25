Workplace Wellness Market Projected to reach $74.00 billion by 2026 | FitLinxx, HealthifyMe, Truworth Wellness, Central Workplace Wellness

The global workplace wellness market was valued at $46.08 billion 2018 and is expected to reach $74.00 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Workplace wellness programs are executed by the employers for managing the overall health issues of their employees and includes programs, policies, and others These worksite health programs are now becoming an important part that combines individual and organizational level strategies and interventions to influence health. The wellness program approaches certain policies and interferences that address multiple risk factors and health conditions and plan strategies that may influence multiple organization levels including individual employee behavior change, organizational culture, and worksite environment.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Workplace Wellness market including: Wellness Workplace Solutions, ComPsych, FitLinxx, HealthifyMe, Truworth Wellness, Central Workplace Wellness, Marino Wellness, Privia Health, Wellsource

Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and adoption of sedentary lifestyle are the major factors drive that drive the market growth for workplace wellness. In addition, economic benefits offered by these programs, rise in awareness, and implementation of wellness programs by employers further propel the workplace wellness market growth. However, huge cost for companies to adopt workplace wellness plans is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Moreover, significant focus by the public and private sector of developing economies toward improvement in health of their employees is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

Workplace Wellness Market by Type:

Weight Management and Fitness Services

Nutrition and Dietary Plan

Stress Management Services

Health Screening and Assessment

Smoking Cessation

Workplace Wellness Market, by End-User

Large-size private organizations

Mid- size private organizations

Small- size private organizations

NGO

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Workplace Wellness industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Workplace Wellness Market, By Type

Chapter 5: Workplace Wellness Market, By End User

Chapter 6: Workplace Wellness Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

