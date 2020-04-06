Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market is Projected to reach USD 12.44 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.42%

According to a recent research study “Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market By Solution (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Applications, Desktop as a Service, Hosted Applications, Security Solutions), Services (Managed Service, System Integration, Consulting) , Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026” published by Data Library Research, the Workspace as a Service Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Workspace as a Service Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Workspace as a Service Market: Amazon Web Services Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IndependenceIT Corporation, Getronics Global Services BV, Dell Inc., Unisys Corporation, Colt Group SA, Econocom Group SA/NV

Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market is expected to reach USD 12.44 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.42% from 2018 to 2026 Workspace as a Service is a type of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), in which users can access business applications and corporate data from anywhere, anytime using any mobile devices. VDI hosts desktop operating systems on virtual machines that are residing on centralized server within the organization, while WaaS allows organizations to outsource the virtual desktops to third-party cloud service providers (CSPs). Due to the availability of devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, phablets, and many more, employees can access any business applications and data anytime, anywhere and from any device. The Workspace as a Service Market is expected to witness a great momentum due to the increasing Bring your own device (BYOD) adoptions.

Market Overview:

Rising adoption of BYOD across various industries, scalability and quick availability, ease of deployment, and increasing demand for affordable virtual desktop virtualization are set to boost the growth of the global WaaS market during the forecasted period. WaaS solutions are finding an increasing level of adoption across industries such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, education, and a number of government sectors. Of these, BFSI is presently the dominant end-use industry.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Workspace as a Service Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Workspace as a Service Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Workspace as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Workspace as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Workspace as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

